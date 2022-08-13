A 49-year-old man who is currently serving a life sentence for a cash in transit heist was handed down 25 more years for another heist he partook in in 2000

David Thabo Dube was nabbed after his fingerprints were linked to the crime that took place in Mpumalanga by the Mpumalanga Hawks

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Dube and his team attacked the CIT van and stole almost R1 million

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man serving a life sentence for a 2017 cash-in-transit heist has been slapped with an additional 25 years in prison after being connected to another robbery that took place on 17 April 2000.

David Thabo Dube was sentenced to more years in prison for another crime he committed in 2000. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicate that the police could identify the man, 49-year-old David Thabo Dube, because of his fingerprints found on the scene more than two decades ago.

According to TimesLIVE, Dube and company, who were heavily armed, attacked a COIN van between Graskop and Bushbuckridge and got away with cash almost amounting to R1 million.

The case was handed over to the Hawks, who managed to break it two decades later. News24 reports that Dube appeared before the Nelspruit Regional Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday and was handed the sentence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Per the publication, Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi applauded her team for working swiftly to ensure justice was served. She said:

"We shall continue with the good relationship with the community to uproot the thorns from the community."

Illegal mining: Hawks nab 48 Zama Zamas in sting operation focused on mining communities in Limpopo

In other news, Briefly News also reported that the Hawks arrested 48 illegal miners in an extensive sting operation that targeted various mining communities in the Sekhukhune and Waterberg areas of Limpopo. Among those arrested were 38 undocumented immigrants.

The zama zamas were arrested in mining communities Apel, Atok and Northam. The sting operation also led to the seizure of mining equipment, including heavy-duty vehicles.

Community members applauded the authorities' efforts but have requested that law enforcement deploy more resources to eradicate illegal mining in the affected areas.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News