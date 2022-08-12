A cash-in-transit criminal will spend 50 years in jail after a fresh investigation linked him to a robbery that took place 22 years ago

David Thabo Dube has been sentenced to an additional 25 years' imprisonment after his fingerprints were linked to a cash-in-transit crime scene from 2000

Dube was already serving a 25-year sentence for another cash-in-transit heist he committed in 2017

David Thabo Dube has been sentenced to an additional 25 years in jail after fingerprint evidence linked him to a 22-year-old cash-in-transit crime. Image: Don Mason

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA – Serial cash-in-transit gangster David Thabo Dube was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, 10 August. Dube was already serving a 25-year sentence when fingerprint evidence linked him to a crime from 2000.

TimesLIVE reported that the conviction followed a robbery that occurred on the morning of 17 April, 2000, when heavily armed criminals attacked a Coin armed vehicle between Graskop and Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. Dube and his cohorts managed to escape with almost R1 million.

The case was handed over to the Nelspruit division of the Hawk’s serious organised crime investigation unit this year, 22 years after the crime was committed.

The Hawks released a media statement explaining that the accused was linked to the 2000 crime scene through fingerprints. Through profiling, the Hawks discovered that Dube was serving 25 years for another cash-in-transit heist in October 2017.

Dube was found guilty of cash-in-transit robbery and two counts of attempted murder.

South Africans share their views on Dube’s new sentence

Some South Africans wonder what other crimes he has committed, while others sympathise with the fact that Dube might spend the rest of his life in prison.

Here are some comments:

Craig Smith commented:

"What I learn here is that, once someone starts doing something, better be assured they will do it again."

Johan van Veenendaal asked:

"Wonder how many other robberies he committed in the 17-year career in between?"

Leepile Ledimo said:

"We always praise CIT robbers but when they are caught it's painful on their side and their families. When they say crime doesn't pay this is the example, he will never be free."

3 South Africans arrested for attempting to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Botswana, weapons seized

In a similar matter, Briefly News reported that three South Africans were arrested for the attempted robbery of a Security Systems cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in Gaborone, Botswana, on Friday, 15 July. Botswana police arrested a total of five gunmen.

The South African suspects are aged 26 and 34. Botswana Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Near Bagali told TimesLIVE that the suspects were found with an AK47 rifle, three pistols with live ammunition and an electronic communication jammer.

