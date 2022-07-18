Three South Africans were arrested for the attempted robbery of a Security Systems Company cash-in-transit vehicle

The suspects were found with an AK47 rifle, three pistols with live ammunition and an electronic communication jammer

The suspects are linked to other robbery cases pending before the courts, and others are under investigation

GABORONE - Three South Africans were arrested for the attempted robbery of a Security Systems Company cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle in Gaborone, Botswana, on Friday, 15 July. Botswana police arrested a total of five gunmen.

Three South Africans were arrested in Botswana for attempting to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle. Image: John Macdougall/AFP & Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The South African suspects are aged 26 and 34. Botswana Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Near Bagali told TimesLIVE that the suspects were found with an AK47 rifle, three pistols with live ammunition and an electronic communication jammer.

Bagali added that some of the firearms are suspected to have been stolen during a robbery at the Good Hope police station in June. Police also impounded a suspected stolen vehicle with false registration plates.

According to News24, the police station was raided by four men armed with knives and axes who made off with 14 rifles, five pistols, and an undisclosed amount of ammunition.

The police added that the suspects are linked to other robbery cases pending before the courts, and others are under investigation.

South Africans weigh in on the cash-in-transit robbery:

@Adoradomingo1 said:

“No outrage about it, so they are exporting crime now or is it a collaboration.”

@MohaleHero commented:

“Death sentence uploading. That is not SA the country of milk and honey. Botswana takes no nonsense.”

@Phithiza1 wrote:

“Botswana is very decisive when they deal with criminals, they went to the wrong country.”

@jozigal1 added:

“And Botswana will deal with them nicely!”

