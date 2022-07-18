Six people were gunned down in two separate mass shootings in the Western Cape over the weekend

CAPE TOWN - Two separate mass shootings in the Western Cape claimed the lives of six people. The motive for the horrific mass killing is unknown at this stage. However, there has been a string of mass murders throughout the country recently.

Three men aged between 34 and 50 were shot and killed on the corner of Nyebelele and Ntango streets. According to SABC News, two others were gunned down in Makhaza and Harare.

Police believe the killings could be related to the drug trade. Gangsterism and extortion have not been ruled out, and police are still searching for clues. Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekil said police in the area are following up on all possible leads to get to the bottom of the violent crimes.

Police Spokesperson Andrè Traut told IOL the victims who were shot and killed at an informal dwelling in Riverview are believed to be Lesotho nationals. He appeals to community members to come forward with information that can assist the police with their investigations into the case.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

South Africans react to the string of horrific killings:

@jokerunl said:

"Where is Cele so he can tell us about how he struggled?"

@XMboxo wrote:

"Yeah, neh it's bad really."

@naidooj762 commented:

"Mr Cele, why are more of our people killed? What motivation do you need before you do something?"

@MpheniMulayo added:

"#Pray4SouthAfrica these killings have to end! Now!"

