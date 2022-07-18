National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola with Gauteng commissioner Elias Mawela and Minister Bheki Cele visited Alexandra

Masemola said there were no links between the recent murders in Gauteng and that there is no evidence that the attacks were coordinated

Police are investigating five cases of murder and two of attempted murder after five people were shot and killed in the Thembelihle settlement

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

ALEXANDRA - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola believes that the recent spate of shootings in Johannesburg is isolated. The commissioner, together with Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela and Police Minister Bheki Cele, visited Alexandra Township for a crime imbizo.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola with Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela and Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Alexandra township. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

A matric learner was among the four people who were shot and killed in the Thembelihle informal settlement in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg on Saturday, 16 July. According to SABC News, several others were wounded during the attack.

Masemola said there were no links between the recent murders in Gauteng and that there is no evidence that the attacks were coordinated. He said the community leaders had shared information with police regarding the crime in Alexandra.

TimesLIVE reported that the men killed in the most recent shooting had been playing a game of dice. Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the four men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital for further care.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Masondo added that another 36-year-old was also shot and killed after being robbed of his belongings in Thembelihle. Police are investigating five cases of murder and two of attempted murder.

South Africans react to the recent mass shootings:

@sewawam said:

“No more talk, action is what is needed you politicians you’ve been talking about for years now.”

@9andya commented:

“The Minister of Imbizos.”

@Voice_OfSA wrote:

“Sadly, many SAns are also in denial. First taverns and now in the streets, what is next, a mall, a school, when will they accept that we are under terror.”

@Xozam1 added:

“These shootings at taverns are not a coincidence, every Sunday?? No, someone powerful is behind it they want to take this business and finish.”

Alexandra shooting: Police hunt gang responsible for 5 deaths and armed robberies

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported police are investigating five cases of murder and five attempted murders following a string of shootings in Johannesburg on Thursday, 14 July. Four armed suspects allegedly orchestrated the random shootings.

Five people were shot dead at several locations throughout the area, and a team of various police units have been assembled to find the suspects. SAPS Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE that the shooters also robbed some of the victims of their shoes and cellphones.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News