At least 32 illegal miners, mostly undocumented immigrants were arrested during an operation in Mohlakeng in Randfontein

Police Spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police have been maintaining order in the area and are dealing with illegal mining

At least 28 of the people arrested were undocumented, and one was arrested for the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police are yet to deploy its tactical response team “AmaBherete” in response to the spate of illegal mining in Mohlakeng in Randfontein. At least 32 illegal miners, mostly undocumented immigrants were arrested during the operation.

Gauteng police have arrested 32 suspected illegal miners in Mohlakeng. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Police Spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police have been maintaining order in the area. She told TimesLIVE, that police will be dealing with illegal mining.

Members of the community went on a rampage and ransacked homes that belonged to the illegal miners. Muridili said one of the mining sites was closed recently.

At least 28 of the people arrested were undocumented, and one was arrested for the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition. According to EWN, three people were arrested for contravening the Precious Metals Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to the arrest of the 32 suspects:

Malesela Emmanuel Modipane said:

“The police must also work hard to find the masterminds behind the zama zamas as I believe these are orchestrated by high-ranked officials in posh houses.”

Luka Mathebula commented:

“I wonder how these 32 cross the border undetected!”

Simthembile Beauchamp posted:

“They must not stop these operations, closing one mine is nothing, there are thousands of them, they are sleeping we can’t be bullied and controlled by illegal immigrants here.”

George Wienand added:

“Arrested 32? Drop in the ocean too little too late.”

West Rand residents vow to continue targeting zama zamas unless government steps up to the challenge

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported as the unrest in Kagiso continues, residents have warned authorities that they will continue to fight against zama zamas (illegal miners) until government takes responsibility for its shortcomings and does what it’s been elected to do.

On Monday, these warnings were echoed by protest action in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, when community members targeted the homes of alleged zama zamas.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News