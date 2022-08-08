Unrest in the West Rand continues as residents from Mohlakeng, Randfontein join in the vigilantism against zama zamas

A crime combating imbizo was held over the weekend in an effort to restore calm in Kagiso and the West Village

Residents made it very clear to authorities that if they don't deal with illegal miners, the community will take to the streets again and sort the problem out themselves

Unrest is spreading across the West Rand as Mohlakeng residents burn down the shacks of suspected zama zamas (illegal miners). Image: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - As the unrest in Kagiso continues, residents have warned authorities that they will continue to fight against zama zamas (illegal miners) until government takes responsibility for its shortcomings and does what it's been elected to do.

On Monday, these warnings were echoed by protest action in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, when community members targeted the homes of alleged zama zamas.

According to TimesLive, Mohlakeng residents ransacked two homes that were close to mine shafts and burnt shacks in Extension 11. The mob proceeded to demolish back rooms on the property and burn beds, tools and other belongings.

This vigilantism comes hot on the heels of the shutdown in Kagiso last week. It is a physical manifestation of the outpouring of anger following the assault of eight women in an abandoned mine dump in Krugersdorp last month.

To restore calm in Kagiso and the West Village, the police cluster and other stakeholders held a two-day imbizo in the area where authorities promised to deploy extra resources, but police visibility was virtually non-existent come Monday morning.

Residents in Kagiso used the imbizo to tell police minister Bheki Cele that there are ominous indications about the effects of the illegal mining industry on their community and complaints have fallen on deaf ears for too long.

EWN reported that as the microphone went from one community member to another, they all pleaded for increased police presence and a resolution to the problems of illegal miners in the area.

This is what South Africans had to say about the situation:

@mvelo_2 said:

"Benoni, Springs, Daveyton and Germiston must be next."

@biasseDDD commented:

"SANDF spokesperson said on Newzroom405 that soldiers are ready to be deployed if called upon, & that they'd END this illegal mining nonsense today. If Ramaphosa doesn't deploy them, the only logical conclusion left is that Ramaphosa himself is the zama zama kingpin. #VoetsekANC"

@TASManise tweeted:

"Ashes to ashes, we are sick and frustrated."

@MthunziWorld added:

"It's a sad day a sad month and a sad life for Africa."

