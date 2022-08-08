Ntsiki Mazwai is not happy with the way the African culture is being portrayed in the popular reality television show Izangoma Zodumo

The controversial poet and singer blasted the show and its producers for mocking the African spirituality in the show

Ntsiki said Africans must copy other religions like Christianity, Judaism and Hinduism who respect their cultures

Ntsiki Mazwai came out guns blazing at a local reality TV show. The poet called out the popular TV show for undermining African spirituality.

Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to Twitter to reveal that she was disgusted by sangomas. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai.

Source: Instagram

The controversial singer who always catches strays on social media for her comments said sangomas need to conduct themselves in a respectable manner because they are spiritual leaders.

Taking to her Twitter page, Mazwai said she was disgusted by the way Izangoma Zodumo disrespected the spirituality of the African tradition. She added that sangoma bodies need to regulate these sangomas, TimesLIVE reports. She said:

"I am waking and seeing this TV show that was on yesterday, Izangoma Zodumo, and I wanna point out to black people that Christians, Hindus, Indians and whites have never made a mockery of their spirituality. So black people, are you that damaged that you reached a point where you make a mockery of the African spirituality live on TV."

Ntsiki Mazwai's fans shared the same sentiments with the star. They said people were now being disrespectful, all in the name of fame.

@DitumzB said:

"The day our people realize that tv is used as a weapon to destroy our thinking....all I can say is that re tlo tsoha kgale"

@WayofKaya added:

"On this one, you are spot on sisi, the need to be famous is a joke amongst black people. We really don’t love ourselves if we willing to stoop this low. Sies aninantlon."

