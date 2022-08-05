Rapper AKA has weighed in on the trending Zama Zamas protests taking place in Kagiso, Krugersdorp

Taking to his Twitter page, Supa Mega said asking the responsible authorities to make sure the borders are secure does not make South Africans xenophobic

The rapper's tweets received mixed feelings from social media users, with many lauding him for always saying the truth

AKA took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the issue of illegal miners wreaking havoc in Kagiso, Krugersdorp. Kagiso and Zama Zamas have been at the top of the Twitter trends list after residents came together to chase the illegal miners away.

The matter received different reviews from social media users who lauded the people of Kagiso for doing what needed to be done to ensure the safety and security of their homes.

The Energy rapper headed to his Twitter page to also add his thoughts to the matter. According to TimesLIVE, the star said South Africa needs to be protected at all costs.

In another tweet, AKA stressed the point that the mere fact that South Africans are requesting secure borders does not mean they should be labelled xenophobic. He wrote:

"Wanting South Africa to have a secure border doesn’t make you Xenophobic."

AKA's followers took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the matter. Many showered him with praises for saying what needed to be said.

@ilpatlonewolf said:

"Why are there even Borders in neighbouring African countries to begin with. We should Be one African continent."

@essenti04094944

"Eyo, illegal foreigners have done enough damage. From Zimbabweans stealing equipment and going back to Zimbabwe with them... to drug selling( I respect the hustle but no.) Not to even mention child and human trafficking."

