Actress Letoya Makhene has shared her opinions on thesangoma reality shows that are currently airing in South Africa

The actress is reportedly disappointed by the personal rituals depicted on the show, which she believes should have been kept private from the general public

Makhene recently announced that she and her wife are working on a reality show that will feature the complete opposite of what the other shows have been showing

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sangoma and actress Letoya Makhene-Pumulo has spoken out about the rise of sangoma television shows in Mzansi.

Letoya Makhene is working on her own reality show to fully represent her journey as a sangoma. Image: @ letoyamakheneep

Source: Instagram

Following the success of many television reality shows with unique concepts, Ubungoma has also been seen breaking boundaries in front of millions of viewers. Shows like Izangoma Zodumo on Mzansi Magic and Isipho Sethonga and Gogo Skhotheni on Moja Love have helped erase sangoma stereotypes.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, fellow sangoma Letoya expressed her strong feelings about the popular sangoma reality shows. She claimed that some of the portrayals on popular shows are disappointing and don't accurately reflect the majority of sangomas. Nonetheless, she was grateful for the platform that sangomas have been given to educate Mzansi people.

“I think there's all this stigmatism around Bongaka so it's a beautiful thing that we are now being given platforms to be able to say this is who I am and I'm proud to be who I am, but initiates shouldn't be compromised."

On Instagram, Letoya shared the following snaps:

Makhene went on to say that because the platform is huge, sangomas should be cautious about the content they put out for the general public to consume. She said they should draw the line on what Mzansi sees and not be pressured by television ratings, further reports TshisaLIVE.

Currently, the actress is working on a reality show with her wife, Lebo Kheswa. According to the star, the show will run on her terms. She will show what she believes Mzansi people need to see rather than what will get people talking and ratings up.

Dineo Ranaka under fire for allegedly bullying Sol Phenduka on their show: "Sol must stand up to her"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that fans are not happy with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's show. Many have alleged that Dineo Ranaka bosses Sol Phenduka around and cuts him while on air.

Peeps said they were not happy with the duo after tuning in to a few shows. Ranaka and Sol are the latest addition to the Kaya 959 family. The two replaced veteran broadcaster Thomas Msengana and comedian Skhumba Hlope, who were fired from the breakfast show as the ratings were dropping drastically and they were not attracting any major advertisers.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News