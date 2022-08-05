Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize took to Instagram to share an update on her business ventures, complete with stunning photos in black

However, her caption on the post appeared to be addressing all of the slurs she has been receiving from netizens who support Sithelo Shozi

This comes after Sithelo accused MaMkhize's son Andile of abuse, providing concrete evidence including voice records and screenshots

MaMkhize indirectly responds to Sithelo Shozi's anti-domestic violence campaign with a questionable quote. Image: @_sithelo and @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize has become a hot topic among netizens after his son's baby mama, Sithelo Shozi, accused Andile of abuse.

The timeline heated up as Sithelo provided proof in the form of voice notes. Mzansi dragged the Royal AM chairman after seeing the horrific scars Sithelo endured while they were dating. Many peeps were relieved Sithelo was smart enough to record the insults they exchanged in one of the voice notes.

After Mamkhize was accused of witnessing Shozi being brutally beaten up by Andile, Peeps wasted no time slamming the reality star. She then issued a public statement to clear her name. According to ZAlebs, she said the accusations against her were false and defamatory.

Recently she posted a picture of herself with a dubious caption. She claims she will not waste her time on people who deserve her silence. This comes on the heels of Sithelo's anti-domestic abuse campaign, which has been trending on Twitter.

On Instagram, MaMkhize posted the following:

"One thing about me, I will always keep it moving. Quote of the day: Don’t waste your words on people who deserve your silence, sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is to say nothing at all."

