Sithelo Shozi has said that she is grateful to thousands of South Africans who have shown her support during the drama with her baby daddy Andile Mpisane and his family

The star has been charting Twitter trends and hogging headlines since she revealed that Andile Mpisane used to physically abuse her

Sithelo ringed in Women's Month with the announcement that she had joined Women For Change to help curb gender-based violence

Sithelo Shozi is grateful for the immense support she has received from her fans and followers over the past few weeks. The mother of three has been in the news a lot since revealing that her baby daddy Andile Mpisane used to physically abuse her.

The Durban-based DJ announced recently that she had partnered with a number of organizations, including Women For Change, to raise awareness on matters concerning GBV.

Sithelo then started a petition to help get a protection order against Andile Mpisane, who has allegedly been threatening to kill her. According to TimesLIVE, the petition garnered thousands of signatures. Per the publication, Sithelo shared on her Instagram stories that she was grateful for the support. She wrote:

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to sign the petition. It has done exceptionally well and exceeded all our expectations, it surely will serve its purpose."

She added that while it is easy to encourage people to open up about their experiences, no one prepares them for the backlash they will get from online trolls who will bash and question the authenticity of their stories. She added:

"We continuously make it so hard for people to tell their stories and escape these past traumas. I, for one, stand in my truth and will always dim any noise around it."

