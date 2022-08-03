Sithelo Shozi started Women's Month with the hope of finally getting justice against Andile Mpisane

The DJ, who announced that she joined Women For Change to use her platform to raise awareness on matters relating to GBV, also started a petition

Sithelo's petition is asking Mzansi for help to get a protection order against her baby daddy, who allegedly keeps threatening to kill her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sithelo Shozi is determined to do whatever it takes to stop GBV. The DJ trended when she revealed that Andile Mpisane physically abused her when they were still together.

Sithelo Shozi is asking Mzansi to help her get justice against Andile Mpisane. Image: @sithelo and @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The star rung in Women's Month with a petition to be granted a protection order against the Royal AM chairman, who is MaMkhize's son. Sithelo stated in the petition that she felt the need to ask the public for help because she is in a battle against a "powerful, well-connected and wealthy individual."

According to ZAlebs, Sithelo shot to the top of Twitter trends as the hashtag #IStandWithSithelo gained momentum. The petition has amassed more than 21 thousand signatures. Introducing herself and the petition, the Durban-based DJ wrote:

"My name is Sithelo Shozi. I am a mother of one boy and two baby girls, and I have been abused physically and emotionally and am constantly intimidated by the father of my children."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter has been awash with mixed reactions regarding the matter. Some peeps suggested that the mother of three was just looking clout.

Pictures of Uncle Vinny's alleged girlfriend Liyema Letlaka leave Mzansi drooling: "He hit the jackpot"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Uncle Vinny is one celebrity who makes sure to keep his private life away from social media. A scroll through his Instagram page on shows him doing his thing.

The star made headlines when pictures of his alleged girlfriend hit the streets. Peeps lauded him for having a lovely girlfriend.

According to ZAlebs, pictures and a clip of Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu, with his alleged girlfriend, Liyema Letlaka, were leaked by controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News