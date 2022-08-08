Three men have been arrested in Cape Town for the possession of cocaine to the tune of R400 million

The Hawks confiscated the contraband, which was stashed inside a wooden compartment in a truck that was travelling on the N1 highway

The trio will face charges in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday, where Bheki Cele is expected to be in attendance

Three men were arrested during a successful stop-and-search by the Hawks, who uncovered the large consignment of cocaine valued at over R400 million. Image: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

CAPE TOWN - In a joint operation, the Hawks, together with Crime Intelligence and Western Cape traffic officials, arrested three men for the possession of cocaine valued at over R400 million.

The massive bust occurred on Friday, 5 August, after the Hawks received a tip-off about a truck transporting a large consignment of drugs. The truck was stopped on Jan smuts Avenue between Pinelands and Athlone in Cape Town, EWN reported.

A spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, said:

“The vehicle was intercepted and a search was conducted wherein a large quantity of drugs was found hidden in false wooden boards at the back of the truck.”

According to News24, The bust is one of the largest in South Africa in the past year.

The trio is expected to face the court on Monday in proceedings that Police Minister Beki Cele is expected to attend.

South Africans have responded with a mixture of pride for a job well done and scepticism over whether the drugs will stay in police custody.

Here are some comments:

@NGOBESESIZWE1 commented:

"Keep it up, that's good to hear people doing their work accordingly, especially the government workers."

@ndiligeza said:

"As we wait for it to disappear..."

@MegaFunTweets stated:

"They are even branded. That’s definitely a big operation. So now one has to start looking at how they slipped through the entry port without detection. My thinking is someone didn’t get their cut and they snitched. Or they sacrificed this shipment so the larger one can go."

