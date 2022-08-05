One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is reportedly traumatized after being robbed at gunpoint while at a bar in Claremont

The politician was enjoying drinks with his brother-in-law when three gunmen entered the bar and ordered the patrons to get underneath the tables

Maimane is recovering from the ordeal, but some South Africans feel little sympathy for him because “ordinary South Africans" get robbed all the time

Former leader of the DA and One SA leader Mmusi Maimane was robbed at gunpoint while at a bar in Cape Town with his brother-in-law. Image: Michele Spatari/AFP

CAPE TOWN - One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane is recovering from a traumatic robbery that he and his brother-in-law fell victim to on Wednesday.

Daily Voice reported that the robbery took place at a bar in Cape Town. Maimane and several other patrons were forced onto the floor by three armed gunmen. The gunmen demanded that they hand over their personal belongings.

Recounting the ordeal, Maimane said:

"We arrived at the place around 7pm and these young men entered. Three of them and [they] literally climbed on top of the counter and told everybody: ‘Get underneath the tables.' It was like that one movie scene you have seen a hundred times.”

According to EWN, Maimane is relieved nobody was hurt, but the robbery serves as a wake-up call to the pervasiveness of crime in South Africa, urging that immediate action be taken.

Some South Africans are not moved by Maimane's ordeal, stating that crime is a standing feature in the day-to-day lives of ordinary South Africans.

@Muzamana_Victor tweeted:

"Mmusi Maimane is said to be recovering from a traumatic experience after being robbed at a bar on Wednesday night in Cape Town. Unfortunately, as South Africans, this is our daily reality. Some of us don't even have time to recover."

@LordKissypants commented :

"So Mmusi Maimane gets headlined in the press because he is a somebody, while every day, ordinary South Africans are robbed of their phones and hard-earned money at gunpoint. Every day. They have no recourse. They are just a statistic. And no help from the useless police."

Mmusi Maimane tells ANC leaders to stop using struggle credentials to avoid accountability amid Cele outburst

Briefly News previously reported that Mmusi Maimane, One South Africa Movement leader and founder, has come out to criticise the Minister of Police Bheki Cele for lashing out publicly against Action Society leader Ian Cameron.

The former Democratic Alliance leader stated that the African National Congress leaders needed to stop thinking that fighting in the liberation struggle could absolve them from any kind of accountability.

@SG_Walther said:

"As Ramphele Ramphele correctly observed, history teaches that liberation movements seldom end up as good governments. The ANC’s obsession with cadre deployment shows that the ANC will not learn the lessons of history. #ANC"

