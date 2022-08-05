ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is getting dragged on social media for lying during his appearance on Podcast and Chill

The politician was at a loss for words when he was questioned about his stance on loadshedding and he does not have an alternative power supply

MacG could not contain his laughter as the ANC member struggled to find the words while remarking that he is frustrated with power outages

JOHANNESBURG - The Spokesperson of the African National Congress Pule Mabe has been on the top of trending lists this week for his views on various aspects. However, the politician who made an appearance on Podcast and Chill seemingly got caught out in a lie.

Mabe sat down with MacG and Sol Phenduka Mabe and said he was affected by loadshedding just like citizens. A video clip of the incident has been doing its rounds on , and South Africans could not help but relish in the joy of watching the ruling party’s spokesperson be lost for words. When questioned about his stance on loadshedding, Mabe said he is frustrated with power outages.

“Loadshedding affects me too. We are all frustrated, we share the frustrations of all South Africans. Every time you experience it, I experience it. I’m experiencing load-shedding the same way.”

MacG could not contain his laughter while the ANC member struggled to find the words.

According to TimesLIVE, Mabe also said that the country needs to consider renewable and nuclear energy in response to the country’s energy crisis.

South Africans react to Pule Mabe’s comments:

@_mashesha said:

“Pule Mabe is a liar and MacG just exposed him on the loadshedding issue!”

@Kgothatsomath02 commented:

“Heii MacG got a generator, now everyone must get one.”

@_Sanza_M wrote:

“Yoh, lying is their profession ai.”

@BraSlebza added:

“I am still questioning the logic of appointing Pule Mabe as a National Spokesperson.”

