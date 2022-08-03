Officials from Ekurhuleni are calling for a full investigation into the caused of violent protests that have broken out in Tembisa, Johannesburg

The Safety MMC of Ekurhuleni Letlhogonolo Moseki believes that the protest action is linked to the African National Congress

DA Spokesperson Fred Nel the political party called for Premier of Gauteng David Makhura to investigate the causes of the violence

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Safety MMC of Ekurhuleni has called for an investigation into the cause of the Tembisa protests following days of violence that led to four deaths and the destruction of property.

The DA has accused the ANC of politically interfering in the protest in Tembisa. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Letlhogonolo Moseki believes that the protest action is linked to the African National Congress. The City of Ekurhuleni is led by the Democratic Alliance. During an interview with eNCA, Moseki said most of the people that he engaged with were part of an internal process of the ANC.

“They failed through the internal processes of the ANC, and as a result, they are foiling this. These are not confirmed issues but that’s what we’re getting from the ground now,” he said.

According to DA Spokesperson Fred Nel the political party called for Premier of Gauteng David Makhura to investigate the causes of the violence, EWN reported. He added that the DA believes that criminal elements “hijacked” a peaceful protest and instigated the violence that caused the loss of life and property.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans react to the allegations:

Brian Ferreira said:

“The DA still hasn’t worked it out. Wherever the ANC loses control they will make the place ungovernable.”

Karen Barnard wrote:

“They can be sure it is the ANC, they did exactly the same thing in Howick.”

Makasela Makasela Makasela commented:

“I believe so as well, imagine the day the ANC is removed from power nationally.”

Chris Shears added:

“Another behind-the-scenes plan...tenders will follow.”

Eskom withdraws services in Tembisa amid violent protests, residents complain about high electricity rates

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the violent protests in Tembisa in the East Rand, Johannesburg, have forced Eskom to withdraw services.

Since Monday, 1 August, community members have been striking over the lack of service delivery and issues with their electricity and municipal rates.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News