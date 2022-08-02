Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell has weighed on the violent protest action in Tembisa this week

Campbell believes that the protests were engineered to render the Joburg township ungovernable

South Africans have taken to social media to call Campbell out, saying the protests would not have escalated if she had kept her promise

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell believes the violent protest in Tembisa township was orchestrated to make the township ungovernable.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell has been urged to engage with Tembisa residents personally amid protests about service delivery. Images: @joy_zelda & Guillem SARTORIO

The protests over municipal rates, high electricity prices and service delivery have turned deadly, with four people confirmed dead so far. Protests escalated on Monday, 1 August, with several cars and buildings burnt.

Campbell explained that the flyers and WhatsApp messages that went out over the weekend indicate that false information was spread and the protest was planned. She added that the messages had not been sent by the Tembisa Community Forum.

Campbell, the Democratic Alliance mayor-elect, had a meeting with the Tembisa Community Forum members on Monday and ensured that she would visit Tembisa on Friday, 5 August, according to EWN.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Campbell called for calm to return to the township and added that she understands that people have the right protest, however, vandalism of government infrastructure is unacceptable.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has also called for calm in Tembisa and urged Campbell to meet with the people as soon as possible. Makhura added that the police should continue to protect citizens and prevent the destruction of buildings.

South Africans unhappy with Mayor Tania Campbell

@lindamnkhonto said:

"We have a mayor who is out of touch with the reality of black people in townships. Tania Campbell doesn't care what happens in the townships that don't affect her in any way. #Tembisa Umbuso ezandleni zabhelungu will never benefit black people in South Ah."

@rhoozradiante said:

"If anyone is to blame for this, it is Mayor Tania Campbell, she should have just kept her promise and now her recent media briefing might just worsen the situation; leadership must announce in advance if she cannot attend a meeting and state when she will do so. #Tembisa"

@ceesee_ said:

"And the reason Tania Campbell won't meet with the people of #Tembisa is because she's out of touch with her majorities reality and she couldn't even communicate with them because in her mind, there'll be a language barrier."

@FruityStar said:

"This is stupid. The protests are a result of the @City_Ekurhuleni mayor #TaniaCampbell not sticking to her promises. She further disrespected the people of #Tembisa by going to Olifantsfontein, which is not Tembisa. Honestly, le tlwaela batho lena."

Tembisa residents explain their grievances over service delivery protest, MMC slams state of anarchy

Briefly News previously reported that the atmosphere in Tembisa remains hostile due to the ongoing service delivery protests in the area. Residents in the area say the high cost of living and service delivery issues have left them outraged.

Speaking to SABC News, a disgruntled community member said they were receiving water and electricity to the value of R100 monthly, which has recently stopped.

She said the residents are angry because Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell allegedly agreed to meet with them but failed to do so.

