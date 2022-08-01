Protesting residents in Tembisa, Johannesburg say they are unhappy with service delivery and the high cost of living in the community

They claim that Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell allegedly agreed to meet with the angry residents but failed to do so

The MMC for Community Safety said no amount of frustration could lead anarchy and slammed those who are participating in criminal activities

JOHANNESBURG - The atmosphere in Tembisa remains hostile due to the ongoing service delivery protests in the area. Residents in the area say the high cost of living and service delivery issues have left them outraged.

Tembisa residents have aired out their anger over service delivery in the area. Image: Guillem Sartorio/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to SABC News, a disgruntled community member said they were receiving water and electricity to the value of R100 monthly, which has recently stopped. She said the residents are angry because Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell allegedly agreed to meet with them but failed to do so.

The MMC for Community Safety said residents were welcomed to voice their issues to the Tembisa Community Forum members, who eventually were chased away by the protestors. He said no amount of frustration could lead to a state of anarchy. The MMC added that the protestors are no longer voicing their concerns; they are participating in criminal activities.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa told News24 that police officers were forced to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

South Africans react to the ongoing protest action in Tembisa:

@2lani_Dlaminii said:

“The whole Tembisa was in protest. That’s the first in history in our generation bruh...The whole Tembisa. Not just a part of it. The Whole of it bruh.”

@HelgardMuller5 commented:

“What is happening in Tembisa is exactly what is wrong with democracy!”

@Matilda54176262 added:

“For someone who stays in Tembisa...it was supposed to be a peaceful strike until people decided otherwise.”

