Protests in Tembisa, Johannesburg turned violent and led to the death of one person

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is expected to head to the township to investigate the circumstances around the death

Some Tembisa residents have taken to social media to share what has been happening in their community

JOHANNESBURG - One person was shot and killed by police in Tembisa during protest action. The individual was killed as Tembisa residents continued with their service delivery protests, which have been going on for over a week.

The police are said to have shot and killed one person in Tembisa following protest action over service delivery. Images: @Mishca_goitsi & @LebogangStsoko7

Source: Twitter

On Monday, 1 August, community members shut down the township, which is situated in Johannesburg, using rocks and burning tyres.

According to eNCA, the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, has gone to Tembisa to investigate the circumstances that led to the death.

The protests in Tembisa as said to be over electricity issues and the City of Ekhuruleni Mayor Tania Campbell's failure to meet with the community to discuss their grievances, according to EWN.

Ward 4 councillor Mbatane Daniel said that Phaaltse had promised to visit Tembisa and address the issues of service delivery shortages but did not pitch as planned, which angered residents.

Motorists in Tembisa have been urged to take alternative routes and avoid major roads as the strike action continues.

South Africans react

Some South Africans have judged Tembisa residents for protesting in their own neighbourhood and say their grievances will go unheard. While some Tembisa residents have shared pictures and videos of what is happening on the ground.

Here are some comments:

@Ciccioline3 said:

"That's it. They will bury the service delivery query and focus on the shooting. They lost."

@Balican0729 said:

"This is the "spark" Thabo Mbeki was talking about..."

@jimmy18044683 said:

"Mayor changed electricity tariffs, takes our basic 100 units without communicating with us, what disrespect is that."

