Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has given a timeline for when loadshedding would finally end in South Africa

He said that Eskom is working on solutions and the problems the parastatal faces are not caused by the current leadership

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions and opinions over the state of Eskom at the moment

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has given South Africans hope that there will be literal light at the end of the tunnel.

He said that the issues Eskom is currently dealing with are not due to the current leadership of the parastatal.

Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has promised that load shedding will be a thing of the past in two years. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Gordhan said that in about two years load shedding will be a thing of the past as the ANC focuses on increasing power generation and investing in renewable power solutions according to eNCA.

While most South Africans have scoffed at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to end the country’s electricity crisis, energy experts believe that it might be South Africa’s saving grace to end rolling blackouts.

Ramaphosa announced on Monday, 25 July, that Eskom will be able to purchase additional energy supplies from independent power producers. Energy expert Professor Sampson Mamphweli welcomed the president’s announcement and told SABC News that the market is “very much” ready to buy additional power from IPPs.

Social media users took to the internet to share their opinions about the state of Eskom

@bmiselo82:

"Some people hate Ramaphosab to an extent that they can sell the country out of hate. They sabotage Eskom so that loadshedding can be a new thing, kuthiwe during Zuma we had 3 episodes of loadshedding a year. Ramaphosa is made not win winnable Court otherwise he bought judges."

@Mndeni361:

"They can even move it to the moon, Eskom will not stop loadshedding in the country and load reduction in predominantly black areas."

@philliuNonjoni2:

"Transformation of Eskom Power Generation Plants personnel can only happen through a Training and Development Plan. Selection of hundreds of bright science and mathematics students put them through college and varsities, intern them at Eskom and develop a succession plan."

