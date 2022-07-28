Media personality Pearl Thusi took to her timeline to react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's energy crisis plan

The politician unveiled his government's plan to deal with the constant load-shedding that the country is experiencing

The Queen Sono actress suggested that the president "hates" the citizens of the country after he addressed the nation on Monday

Pearl Thusi has reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's energy plan crisis. The media personality took to social media to share her honest opinion on the politician's plan to fix Eskom.

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono actress was responding to Ramaphosa after he unveiled government's plan to "improve" Eskom's existing fleet of power stations on Monday. The country has been experiencing blackouts for a while now.

Taking to Twitter, the stunner did not mince her words when she criticised Cyril Ramaphosa. According to TshisaLIVE, she wrote:

"Cyril hates us."

Peeps took to the TV presenter's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Some agreed with Pearl Thusi while others advised her to stay away from politics.

@NotPearlThusi commented:

"That's why I love Pearl so much, she calls spade a spade. Not scared at all."

@dikgang1907 wrote:

"I'm not sure Cyril is a black person."

@iluxapple said:

"You’re not an Ankole, why expect love."

@RobertA03545491 commented:

"This is what we don't need. Celebrities voicing their controversial, sometimes radical opinions. With their legions of easily swayed followers, it has the capacity to cause upheaval. One should be cautious."

@LondiweSthe2 wrote:

"His pretending like he cares."

@Ngamla_77 added:

"But even celebrities allow politicians to use them easily during elections."

Bonang Matheba slams Nathi Mthethwa for praising Banyana Banyana

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has again shaded Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa. The media personality slammed the politician after he praised Banyana Banyana for making it to the Women's African Cup of Nations final.

The reality TV star suggested that Mthethwa should reward the women soccer stars with money after their semi-final victory over Zambia instead of a mere congratulatory message. Queen B took to the timeline to take shots at Mthethwa.

According to TshisaLIVE, the TV presenter suggested that Mthethwa is a "useless"government official. Taking to Twitter to respond to Mthethwa's message, Bonang said:

"Please. These girls deserve money! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?! So d*mn useless! Resign."

Source: Briefly News