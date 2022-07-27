King Monada has taken to his timeline to share a hilarious video of himself being pushed around in his new whip

The Ska Bhora Moreki singer hilariously shared that he decided to get himself the petrol-free truck, made in his Limpopo neighbourhood, because of the high price of petrol in Mzansi

Some of the star's fans applauded their fave for living a simple life while others praised his sense of humour

King Monada has taken to social media to share a hilarious clip of himself being driven around in his "new whip". The star shared that he got the petrol -free truck because of the ever-increasing price of petrol in Mzansi.

King Monada posted a hilarious clip being pushed around in his new car. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker shared a clip of himself being pushed around in his new ride. He was seemingly coming from a local spaza shop where he bought bread.

Taking to Twitter, the singer, who still lives in his home village despite his celebrity status captioned the video:

"Due to the highest price of petrol, I have decided to mind my own business."

Social media users took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to applaud King Monada for living a simple life, while some praised him for his sense of humour.

@sanel_sbo commented:

"You are the best my King. Your sense of humor is priceless man."

@Malopethuso said:

"True life, no filter, no pretending."

@Legeti_ wrote:

"The most unbothered celebrity!"

@zamani_kuzwayo commented:

"Best celeb ever, man's living his best Life."

@Maluvatilo3 said:

"I need one as well."

@DonaldMononi wrote:

"You got a plan there."

@JBhekzini added:

"Well done my King, everything is expensive these days."

Source: Briefly News