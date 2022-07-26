Kwaito legend Zola 7 is trending on the timeline after a clip of an old interview he did on Podcast and Chill surfaced

In the video, the former TV presenter speaks emotionally about how his former record label boss, Lance Stehr, allegedly tried to destroy his career

Using the hashtag #HandsOffBlackExcellence, Social media users shared that Lance has allegedly destroyed a lot of talented artists' careers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zola 7 is trending after an old video of him being interviewed by MacG surfaced on social media. In the clip, the Kwaito legend was complaining about how his former record label boss, Lance Stehr, allegedly tried to destroy his career.

Zola 7 is trending after an old video of him complaining about how his former boss tried to destroy his career surfaced online. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

Zola 7 was a guest on Podcast and Chill when he opened up about how the music executive allegedly paid some people, including his baby mama, to "speak ill" of him.

In the video trending on Twitter, the Umdlwembe hitmaker shared that Lance was allegedly working with some journalists to destroy his career. The video was shared by @ThisIsColbert on the micro-blogging app. He captioned it:

"Zola details how Lance Stehr paid journalists & his baby mama to attack his career, to assassinate his character."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users took to the timeline to share their thoughts on the accusations Zola 7 made against Lance. Using the hashtag #HandsOffBlackExcellence, they shared that he's against successful artists.

@Thelumusa_Nkosi said:

"I remember Zola 7 on MacG's podcast being emotional when they asked him about @lancestehr."

@Thelumusa_Nkosi wrote:

"A lot of artists have been complaining about @lancestehr for the longest I can remember. How can someone be so vile?"

@justbongza commented:

"Zola 7 is the only artist that trends for no reason."

@Thelumusa_Nkosi added;

"Why isn't @lancestehr behind bars yet? he's allegedly responsible for the drug abuse amongst most well know artists."

Shauwn Mkhize shows love to Zola 7

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize came through for Zola 7. The popular businesswoman opened her heart and wallet to the iconic musician, who is not doing well.

The reality TV star heed the call from concerned South Africans who had been begging financially stable people to help Mzolisto. In the emotional clip doing the rounds on the timeline, Khizo also lifted Zola's spirit by letting him drive her lux Bentley.

Tweeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Royal AM boss' kind gesture. Many praised MaMkhize for showing love and support to the TV presenter who helped many needy South Africans in his heyday.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News