Energy experts have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposal to end South Africa's electricity woes and rolling blackouts

This follows Ramaphosa's announcement that Eskom will be able to purchase additional energy supplies from independent power producers

The steps to end loadshedding include improving Eskom’s power stations’ performance and accelerating the procurement of new generation capacity

TSHWANE - While most South Africans have scoffed at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to end the country’s electricity crisis, energy experts believe that it might be South Africa’s saving grace to end rolling blackouts.

Energy experts have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposal to end the country's energy crisis. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP & Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa announced on Monday, 25 July, that Eskom will be able to purchase additional energy supplies from independent power producers. Energy expert Professor Sampson Mamphweli welcomed the president’s announcement and told SABC News that the market is “very much” ready to buy additional power from IPPs.

He said they have additional power that cannot be fed into the grid. The experts believe that a proper plan has been created for the first time in 13 years to address the country’s energy issues. However, despite the plan to secure additional power being viable, there is a long way to go to ensure its effectiveness and reliability.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation and said the energy crisis requires bold, courageous, decisive action to close the electricity gap. According to the Daily Maverick, the president said the additional measures put in place would achieve long-term energy security and end load shedding for good.

These steps will include improving Eskom’s power stations’ performance and accelerating the procurement of new generation capacity.

South Africans react to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to end the country’s energy crisis:

Russell Bruce Dyer said:

“A big step in the right direction.”

Suzan Giyane commented:

“Our energy is enough the thing is you can’t use electricity sparingly if you have bypassed, many households and companies abuse the use since it’s 500% more than free and it’s not a criminal offence.”

Caroli Lotter posted:

“Will they pay the IPPs? Worried as they don’t pay their workers?”

Hulisani Lufuno Netsianda wrote:

“The capitalists are happy, he is paying them back for their financial contribution on CR17 campaigns.”

Chipane Masemola stated:

“Sometimes, South Africans are unpredictable, when the president comes up with plans to solve the crisis of energy, they are still complaining.”

Nue Nyanda Wephahla added:

“As long as we won’t have loadshedding.”

Source: Briefly News