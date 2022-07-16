President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Tutuka Power Station and made an announcement to the press about loadshedding

He revealed that the shortfall of 4 000 MW would soon be solved and the severe rolling blackouts would end

However, load shedding might still have to be used in order to stabilise the grid until the system becomes more predictable

STANDERTON - President Cyril Ramaphosa was at Tutka Power Station as part of an oversight where he made an announcement on the future of Eskom.

The country had been experiencing increasingly severe blackouts as Eskom battled to maintain the power grid.

Ramaphosa revealed that there are plans in place to restore the 4 000 MW shortfall that has placed the energy grid under strain.

Once power plants and equipment that have been offline are restored to working order the power situation will improve.

Ramaphosa said that he understood that people were upset about the recent load shedding and they had every right to be according to SABC News.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter announced that load shedding could end by the end of the week with a number of big units coming back online according to TimesLIVE.

However, load shedding might still come into use as the system stabilises.

"Now we're talking": SA happy to see arrests of Kusile looting saga suspects

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has moved ahead with the arrests of former Eskom contractor employees who were involved in corrupt dealings at Kusile Power Station in 2015.

The employees worked for two multinational engineering firms, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) and Impulse International. The companies were awarded a tender contract valued at over R2.2 billion.

According to TimesLIVE, the four former employees were arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and Emalahleni (Witbank), Mpumalanga on Tuesday, 12 April.

In 2015, ABB was given an R2.2 billion control and instrumentation contract for Eskom's Kusile facility, and Impulse International was awarded R800 million in work despite failing ABB's subcontractor tests.

