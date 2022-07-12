The Special investigating Unit recently nabbed four former Eskom contractor employees who looted Eskom in 2015

Asea Brown Boveri was awarded a contract of R2.2 billion and was promised more to work with a firm co-owned by Matshela Koko's stepdaughter

South Africans are happy that corrupt individuals are facing the music and some are hoping to see Koko arrested next

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has moved ahead with the arrests of former Eskom contractor employees who were involved in corrupt dealings at Kusile Power Station in 2015.

The SIU has arrested four former employees who worked for companies contracted with Eskom for their involvement in corruption. Images: Gianluigi GUERCIA / AFP & Getty Images/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The employees worked for two multinational engineering firms, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) and Impulse International. The companies were awarded a tender contract valued at over R2.2 billion.

According to TimesLIVE, the four former employees were arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and Emalahleni (Witbank), Mpumalanga on Tuesday, 12 April.

In 2015, ABB was given an R2.2 billion control and instrumentation contract for Eskom's Kusile facility, and Impulse International was awarded R800 million in work despite failing ABB's subcontractor tests.

In a 2019 report by the SundayTimes, it was revealed that the Eskom CEO at the time, Matshela Koko, allegedly told ABB that the firm would get future contracts of R6.5 billion if the company continued to use Impulse International as a subcontract. It was also revealed that Impluse International was partly owned by Koko's stepdaughter.

ABB is one of the 11 companies that are currently being investigated by the SIU for being involved in the looting of the state-owned power utility of R139 billion. It is believed that the SIU is in the position of explosive documentation that details how Koko facilitated this looting.

South Africans share their thoughts on the SIU's arrests

@MtutuFromMzansi said:

"Good. They must pay back our money with interest. I don't care about 'Black Excellence' They must pay back our money."

@UUmgozi said:

"Action, finally! Criminals, they are coming for you!"

@12longmohatla said;

"Koko is next..."

@AlexvandeHeever said:

"Yup... This is why the RET crowd are so endeared to Koko, and why they hate the current Eskom management so much..."

@ChimCham7 said:

"Now we're talking..."

@newdennis said:

"ESKOM is now serious about recovering its assets. Another 11 multinational corporations are to follow."

