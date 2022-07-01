Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has made clear that he has no desire to work at the power utility ever again

Koko took to social media to reject the calls of some South Africa who want him and Brian Molefe to return to Eskom

Some South Africans laughed at Koko and told him he takes social media too seriously because the government doesn't want him back

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko says he has no intention of working at the power utility following calls for him to be reinstated.

Many South Africans took to social media to share their opinions about Eskom implementing Stage 6 loadshedding due to workers going on strike.

Matshela Koko, Eskom's former CEO, says he will not be returning to the state-owned enterprise. Image: Papi Morake

Koko has been on the top trending lists this week as people believe he would be capable of keeping the lights on, according to TimesLIVE. Some people also suggest that Brian Molefe, who led Eskom at some point, should be given his job back.

Twitter user @joe_troublesome wrote:

"I think at some point we must start a campaign to rehire Brian Molefe and Koko Matshela as CEO and Chief Engineer respectively."

Koko rejected the calls to be reinstated and said that he would not work for any state-owned enterprise. He wrote:

"I will not return to @Eskom_SA nor work for any state-owned company under the sixth administration."

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans thought Koko pays social media too much mind. Some people even added that he couldn't be the solution to Eskom's current problems because they were created by him.

Here are some comments:

@TheRealMJNcube said:

"Jacob Zuma inherited a car (Eskom), instead of taking it for proper maintenance & repairs, he took it to eKasi mechanics (You & Brian). For 9 years, the 3 of you drove that car without proper maintenance, using cheap methods and inferior parts. That's why Eskom is a mess."

@_AfricanSoil said:

"Would you consider it when it's the 7th administration and the criminals are gone at the Union Buildings?"

@Super_Lefa45 said:

"But why would people who caused problems to be part of the problem-solving? In this country, we are bad with judgements."

@DesireTablai said:

"You have to wait until they offer you a job before you can refuse. Twitter is not the government."

