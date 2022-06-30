South Africans continue to experience the bitter winter cold in light of Eskom's escalating problem, but one netizen has the perfect solution

Twitter user @busiwakho shared a picture of an alternative source of heat that many South Africans are familiar with

Tweeps reacted to her suggestion as many shared their most endearing memories about the stove in their childhood

Eskom has had South Africans going through some hard times as many have been plunged into darkness.

One netizen had a genius idea for combatting the cold while Eskom is going through a crisis. Image: Getty Images/Dean Hutton/Bloomberg / Twitter /@busiwakho

South Africa's electricity problem worsens as the country plunges into stage 6 loadshedding has many looking for other ways to make sure that they stay warm.

Tweeps have fond memories of old-school coal stove

One netizen @busiwakho shared on Twitter that she would opt for an ancient wooden heating stove as she lamented about how Eskom's problems may call for an alternative. She said:

"Guys I think maybe we should consider going back to these because eskom is refusing ey "

Many tweeps agreed with her, and netizens shared nostalgic stories about growing up with the same type of coal stove.

@MisFaith commented:

"My whole childhood memory in a picture from hot bathing water to the scrumptious meals my grandmother used to make and not forgetting a warm home. Somebody please take me back."

@iMash_D commented:

"Early days of life were better."

@Ed_Sekete commented:

"Afternoon baths near this stove , miss those days."

@Mgijimi_007 commented:

"And the house is so warm with this stove."

@King__KG__ added:

"And this was a 7 in one."

@the_drummist7 commented:

"This will heat the house in no time, these modern heaters have nothing on this "

@ThabiLechela commented:

"If I could just find someone who sells one, nkase lata nou!"

