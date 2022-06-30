Ayanda Borotho has shared her honest thoughts on the state of the country amid the electricity, petrol and food crises Mzansi is facing

The former Isibaya actress advised South African communities to organise themselves to be fully independent of government

The star shared that food, petrol, electricity and water will be a luxury in 20 years to come, adding that "this agenda" is bigger than Eskom

Ayanda Borotho has shared her thoughts on the state of Mzansi. The former Isibaya actress took to her timeline to react to crises that the country is facing, especially electricity and petrol price hikes.

Ayanda Borotho claimed that electricity and water will be luxuries in a few years' time. Image: @ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

The star took to social media to share her views after Eskom implemented Stage 6 load-shedding. She advised her followers to find creative ways of sustaining themselves.

She penned the lengthy post on her official Instagram account. According to TshisaLIVE, Ayanda said communities must start organising themselves to be fully independent of government. She shared that 20 years from now, South Africans will find themselves in a hole "we can't get out of".

"Food and petrol hikes, electricity and water will be a luxury... you can only guess what's next. I would tell you, but you will say I'm lying. The era of control is here... This agenda is bigger than Eskom."

Many people who took to her comment section agreed with her. They also shared that the citizens of the country are now on their own.

kayise_ngqula commented:

"The truest truth. Home has long time become where the heart is for me. And it is not in JHB my sis."

sthakgoroge said:

"Remember our discussion in Durban? It's a matter of urgency that we learn other skills. Agriculture being at the forefront."

makoss wrote:

"We are on our own."

thuli_ngobeni commented:

"True, it’s all about control."

thokozani.mncwango said:

"True my sister, Covid19 should have taught us something about the issue of land.Most of SA citizens depended on relief funds which is a great insult to Africans who once owned land."

ndumie_collection wrote:

"Now I survive with solar, I cook with gas, stay kwi land, and I'm planning to buy coal stove. Live will never be the same, as you see more diseases are coming out."

themba.tm26 added:

"You are absolutely correct, Ayanda. I cannot agree with you more."

AKA pleads with Elon Musk to help with electricity crisis

In other news, Briefly News reported that AKA felt South African-born businessman, who is also the richest man in the world, may be part of the solution to the power crisis.

According to The South African, the award-winning rapper headed to his Twitter page to plead with Musk to come and help his country. He even wondered why the government had not yet approached the tech giant for assistance.

"Excuse me sir… @elonmusk… I cannot for the life of me understand why the government hasn’t approached you to come to help us out with this electricity crisis but is there any chance you could perhaps do us a solid, you know, with you being born here and all."

Source: Briefly News