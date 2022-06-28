Celebrity traditional healer Gogo Maweni topped the trends list after appearing i n the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG

i The reality TV star opened up about her private life and the kind of pets she owns, saying that she doesn't use her snakes for witchcraft

Some social media users took to the timeline and continued accusing her of practising black magic, while others shared that it's normal for a sangoma to own snakes

Gogo Maweni is trending on the timeline. The traditional healer appeared in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG.

The reality TV star, real name Makgotso Lee-Anne Makgopo, is topping the trends list after sharing the types of pets she keeps in her bedroom.

She sat down with the podcast's crew and opened up about her private life and profession. The sangoma trended on Twitter the minute she got candid about her pets. She denied that she uses the snakes for black magic. In a trending clip, Gogo Maweni said:

"My house is full of snakes, we have 5 snakes, one owl, two rabbits and we have two tortoises and three beautiful dogs... I don't use these animals for anything. I love animals."

Some people took to the micro-blogging platform to accuse her of glamourising witchcraft even though she said doesn't use the animals for anything, while others found nothing wrong with her owning the bizzare pets, reports ZAlebs.

@NgoveniSbu commented:

"I’ve never in my life heard anyone admit to being a witch and people feel fine with that."

@LadyMay_K wrote:

"There’s nothing wrong in her having 5 snakes and rabbits as her pets. White people own snakes all the time and no one finds that weird but when it’s a black person Y'all will start saying she’s a witch."

@bhekisth said:

"Not surprising for a traditional healer."

@Iam_MrMuzi commented:

"Normalising witchcraft."

@NkweMashamaite wrote:

"From a traditional healer this not surprising. Although this healer is on another level."

@MarageniVincent added:

"Haay suka, that's witchcraft gogo."

SK Khoza's baby mama Gogo Maweni accused of bewitching actor

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when videos of SK Khoza's wild behaviour continued to surface on social media, peeps seemed all too eager to point the blame at Gogo Maweni.

Maweni, who's a sangoma by profession, had her name top social media trends after it was alleged she shared a child with the actor. Old Instagram posts have surfaced online and many peeps have now interpreted her words as a clear warning to her baby daddies.

Heading online, Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux started the rumours by suggesting SK Khoza and Maweni's other baby daddy, Siyabonga Zulu were both fired from their jobs because of her bewitching.

