A young lady took to social media to share how she was able to support her partner after he lost his job during the pandemic

She disclosed that she asked him to reduce his alcohol intake and open up to her about things he was going through

She was happy to share that they weathered the storm and Mzansi netizens were moved by their testimony

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered one of the worst jobs crises in history. Many South Africans had to come to face the reality of unforeseen retrenchments as well as the failure of their businesses.

One lady @ZAMA__DUMAKUDE recently took to social media to share how she helped support her boyfriend of four months when he lost his during the peak of the pandemic.

A lady was her man's pillar of strength when he lost his job due to Covid19. Image: @ZAMA_DUMAKUDE/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She revealed in a tweet that she only had 2 requests of him: the first, that he reduced his alcohol intake, and the second, that he not shut her out and speak to her about the things he is going through.

According to the Mail and Guardian, Statistics South Africa’s quarterly labour force survey found that in the first months of the hard lockdown, 2.2-million people lost their jobs.

“In order for us to face this, I needed him to be sober and focused NOT drunk and depressed. We made it, life is good ♥️," @ZAMA__DUMAKUDE wrote.

It is inspiring to learn how the young couple was able to overcome such a difficult trial in their relationship and come out better and stronger.

Many cyber citizens were left moved by the tweet and gather in the comments with heartfelt and insightful messages.

@mehlomakhulu87 replied:

“You found a man who did not take this as controlling, he's very matured.”

@Mzulu__ responded:

“Akekho umuntu odakiwe ongasebenzi othatha izinqumo eziphusile. Yazi kwesinye isikhathi sonke siyabadinga abantu abazosibonisa. Indoda ebonisekayo ivusa neminye imizi, ngyanibongela .”

@sontiwarorisang wrote:

“It's been 4years and it was not easy in the beginning cos he is not the type to talk about his feelings..I promised him that I ain't going nowhere so he better open up to me, we pushing this thing and I know one day everything will be ok ❤️.”

@ThabisoMAG2 commented:

“Yabona umbhemu kufanele abonge umdali for giving him a good woman. Abandile abafana nawe, ukube kuya ngami ngabe uyabuyeka utshwala.”

