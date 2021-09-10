A Mzansi entrepreneur, who lost his job in 2008 and so far has created jobs for 20 people, is giving others a lesson in perseverance

The @KasiEconomy Twitter page published a post on the trailblazing self-starter that is sure to be the toast of aspiring entrepreneurs

The tweet attracted more than 1 200 likes and nearly 400 retweets since it was published

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Mzansi entrepreneur is giving others a lesson in perseverance courtesy of his inspirational journey in business, having once lost it all.

The social media streets were abuzz with the talk of Phokela Mametja, who is the founder of Phokela Tours Bus & Coach Hire, a bus company serving Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

A Mzansi entrepreneur is giving others a lesson in perseverance courtesy of his inspirational journey in business, having once lost it all. Image: @KasiEconomy/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The luxury and semi-luxury bus coach company is based in Olifantsfontein, between Kempton Park and Pretoria in Gauteng.

The @KasiEconomy Twitter page published a post on the trailblazing self-starter that is sure to be the toast of aspiring entrepreneurs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The tweet read:

"Meet Phokela Mametja (@phokeka1), founder of Phokela Tours bus, a luxury coach and semi-lux bus company based in Olifantsfontein. He lost his job in 2008 and so far has created jobs for 20 people."

Mzansi reacts with praise to entrepreneurial success

The tweet attracted more than 1 200 likes and nearly 400 retweets since it was published. Briefly News took a look at the reactions from Mzansi's hustle-loving public.

@MidrandMr praised:

"Mr P, what a humble brother. Ebony Park & Tembisa stand up. I know this brother."

@snkongoane noted:

"His job loss was a blessing indeed."

@Bongani01295497 wrote:

"Ngwana wa MO Afrika, proud of u, so inspired."

@Refmane_Reff observed:

"He is a millionaire already."

@6511nozi offered:

"Wow, this [is] beautiful, I love this."

Mzansi inspired as IT graduate flexes innovation

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local IT graduate is one of the latest young entrepreneurs to craft an impressive solution that is sure to go down well with the masses.

Social media was abuzz after @CarpeRiche_SA shared images of fully automated handwashing stations, which hit differently because of the design choice that went into crafting them.

"Please assist me in getting clients looking to rent out these fully automated handwashing stations for events, parties, weddings, funerals, schools, workplaces, sites, etc." the ambitious entrepreneur tweeted.

The colour-coded cylindrical or drum design stations feature two 20 litres tanks, one for clean water supply and the other for wastewater collection, a soap dispenser, a foot pump and a paper towel tray.

Mzansi reacted to the new product offering from the startup by swarming the comments section. The post attracted nearly 5 300 likes and 3 200 retweets.

Source: Briefly.co.za