A lady boldly took to social media to share her personal heartbreak story from a previous relationship

In the tweet, she disclosed that her ex broke her heart and she bumped into him 2 months later at Daisies

@taythenomad offered to hook up with him to which he declined and it is safe to say she didn’t take that too well

A brave lady took to social media to share how her a break up rocked her as well as the details of how her ex turned her down without thinking twice two months later.

Twitter user @taythenomad shared a tweet revealing how a guy she once loved broke her heart “into a million pieces”.

A lady was hurt when her ex-flame gave her the cold shoulder 2 months after breaking up. Image: @taythenomad/Twitter

“I lost so much weight after that breakup + had a bald patch. Ran into him 2 months later at Daisies I got drunk and asked him if he wanted to hook up, but he declined. I wanted to chew glass,” @taythenomad wrote.

She also mentioned that it was the year 6lack performed and that she left the second he started playing the song Ex Calling and went to her tent to cry.

As sad as that ordeal must have been, several netizens couldn’t help but respond to the tweet with banter and witty remarks.

@UmfaziKaMfowetu commented:

“This is why you need to move on before the relationship ends.”

@Mis_Thobile replied:

“Ouch! Don't worry After 5 years when you in a happy relationship, he is definitely gonna ask you if you want to hook up when you come across him stru nasi , ube strong nawe and say no.”

@MsaMkhize_ wrote:

“Even if the apartheid Government had my nudes this wouldn’t have seen the daylight, homie probably screenshot this and sent to his friends on some “remember you didn’t believe me”.”

@KaidyBee

“My pride would kill me four thousand times over before I talk to an ex... Yooh.”

@bontlekgogo said:

“I’m sorry for laughing but the bald patch is dusting me .”

