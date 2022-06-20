A local lady took to social media to share an interesting experience she had during a recent e-hailing ride

Her driver opened up to her about he found out that his wife was pregnant with another man’s child

The other man called the driver to which he asked the lady to answer, and she revealed that the man had no intentions to let his wife go

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lady shared the spicy details of her recent e-hailing experience when her poor driver was going through the most after his pregnant wife betrayed him for another man.

Twitter user @ThobyMadikizela posted a tweet where she revealed how her Uber driver confided in her about how he found out that his wife was pregnant with another man’s child.

A lady was caught in a messy love triangle after her driver opened up to her. Image:@ThobyMadikizela/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

“My Uber driver uyagowa yho yho yhoHe’s telling me that he just found out that his wife is carrying another man’s baby. As he is telling me the story the guy calls him and he asked me to answer. The other guy uthi he wants to give him his lobola back cause the is no way he is letting her go, she is a keeper. He wanted to talk man to man.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One can only imagine how awkward @ThobyMadikizela must have felt after being caught in the messy love triangle while in the heartbroken man’s car.

In true Mansi fashion, peeps were left quite intrigued by the heartbreak drama and gathered in the tweet's comments to share their thoughts.

@Alphacode__ replied:

“I bet she wants out because bro had to downgrade to an uber driver because of the covid retrenchments and I bet he is told he is not man enough. Basadi ke masepa a batho shem.”

@Nonzuzo50709360 remarked:

“Continue.... so uthi uzokwenjani? He'll take the lobola Or fight? This is interesting .”

@logacrimz said:

“I swear these drivers make these stories up coz there's no way. They know niyazithanda iindaba.”

@VitaminC_effect wrote:

“Hope you took bhut' uber’s number so you can get an update. Sfunukwazi!”

@COLLINSCHIDI11 commented:

“Let the guy accept the lobola money back and move on with his life than be with someone who doesn't love. As for that one who thinks he is a man enough to the lady we wish him all the best. Maar hy moet viet dat sy day sal kom en by moet dance.”

Man shares story about a guy who is scared to confront his cheating bae

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man took to social media to share how he learned about another man who had an unfaithful girlfriend but was too fearful to confront her about it as it would have negative consequences.

@TshelowRSA_ shared the trouble in paradise story on his Twitter account. He captioned the post:

“Saw a tweet from some gent saying he found out that his hun is cheating but he is afraid to confront her cause she'll be mad and kick him out of her apartment. I've been laughing.”

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News