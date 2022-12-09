A man could not take the pain of his relationship ending and broke down in tears on social media

He expressed that he is hurting because his ex-girlfriend Mandisa dumped him despite all of his efforts

Mzansi ladies could not help but laugh at his pain displayed in the video and they praised Mandisa

A heartbroken man went on TikTok to vent about his ex-girlfriend. Image: @real_lpeeko

Source: UGC

Mjolo the pandemic has struck again and man found himself weeping in front of thousands of strangers on TikTok.

In the video posted by @real_lpeeko, the heartbroken guy ranted after the demise of his relationship and warned other men about his ex-girlfriend Mandisa from Snakepark, lol.

People couldn't suss out if he was trolling for likes on the platform or if he was serious, so the ladies used his pain to re-ignite the popular online gender war.

The women on TikTok applauded Mandisa for leaving him and said she's done an amazing job representing women in the relationship game.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@thenjiem89 said:

"Leadership Mandisa."

@conniebothma1 asked:

"Can we ladies find Mandisa and reward her with a gold medal, for bringing it home for us?"

@thah04122 wrote:

"We need to salute Mandisa."

@senhlehh added:

"The team is winning girls."

@khomi14142 mentioned:

"Woza'kim sweetheart I'll wipe your tears."

@queengee08 posted:

"Mandisa please come and get fish oil of 5ltrs for appreciation. Danko!

@nelisiwemkhondwana said:

"Mandisa must be the CEO at the woman's conference."

@masitholezulu shared:

"Mina I’m going to relocate to the snake park to save my daughters. Siyabonga we Mandisa uyisgora."

Source: Briefly News