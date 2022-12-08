Toll Azz Mo opened up after three and half years of silence about the abuse Lerato Moloi's allegations

The comedian appeared on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill and shared his side of the story

He expressed how the "false" allegations ruined his career and affected his whole family negatively

Tol Azz Mo shared he was suicidal after Lerato Moloi claimed he abuse indecently assaulted her.

Source: Instagram

Toll Azz Mo born Mongezi Mahlangu decided to bare it all on Podcast and Chill with MacG about how his life took a tumble after Lerato Moloi accused him of indecently assaulting her.

The comedian said that after Lerato Moloi tweeted that he violated her while they were both on the MasterChef SA TV show, he lost all his Showbiz gigs due to cancel culture.

He then went through sordid details about the allegations against him. Mo bashed other celebrities who blindly supported Lerato and publicly denounced him based on baseless claims.

Mo claimed with the spotlight focused on gender-based cases, he feared for his life and had to go into hiding. The TV star said that had the court case not been dismissed, he could have served 35 years to life.

He shared that he was in such a bad state that he tried to kill himself a few times and was saved by his wife, Mome Mahlangu.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi's comments from the post below:

@lesediseemela said:

"Well, Lady Zamar and Lerato must be enjoying these moments. Ke mediro ya bona."

@tiyiselani_tee_chauke wrote:

"If someone is falsely accused and the court finds him not guilty, then the court should then sentence the accuser to the same amount of years in prison. Then people will not go around accusing people while there are serious cases of abuse out there."

@diamond_dallas_301 posted:

"The podcast is the only place you can express yourself."

@its.emma_jones suggested:

"Eish seems like we gotta get the tissues ready and a bottle of whiskey for today’s episode."

@nondumisolubambo shared:

"This will be heavy for me to watch."

@nditsheni_mushavhi commented:

"I am emotional about this."

@s.a.g_rsa added:

"This is going to be intense."

@_miya_the_great mentioned:

"Our beautiful black women are destroying us for real."

