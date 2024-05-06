Stellenbosch FC hope to bounce back quickly after their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Sunday, 5 May 2024

The high-flying side is aiming to secure second place in the PSL and earn a spot in next season’s CAF Champions League

Local football fans have been impressed with the Winelands-based side after a record run of 25 matches unbeaten in the PSL

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is proud of his players. Image: Stellenbosch FC

High-flying Stellenboisch FC will be looking to recover from their Nedbank Cup exit by beating AmaZulu on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

Steve Barker, Stellies coach, said he is proud following the 2-1 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 5 May and is aiming for a strong finish to the season.

Stellenbosch FC are in good spirits

Watch Barker speak about his players in the video below:

A Briefly News source said that while the players were unhappy with some referee decisions against Sundowns, the overall morale remains high.

The source said:

“The boys are in good spirits even after the loss; it is all part of football. There is a match on Wednesday [against AmaZulu], and that is the main focus now. Champions League is still the goal for the squad, so we will do all we can to secure that.”

Stellenbosch is currently second in the PSL log, three points ahead of third-placed Orlando Pirates, but the side is the favourite after a remarkable 25-match unbeaten streak.

Mzansi football fans admire Stellies

Local football fans took to social media to back Stellies while they expressed their amazement for the side.

Howard February says Stellies were unlucky against Sundowns:

“Was touch and go. Stellies put up a great fight.”

Alida Smith is proud:

“We are proud of all our players.”

Thozamile Ongacimi Umlilo Siyila admires Barker:

“One of the best coaches we have in Mzansi, Steve Barker.”

Tyros Luther is a Barker fan:

“Much respect, coach.”

Molly Montsonyane backs Stellies:

“The maroon machine is in motion. Well done, coach. You are doing great.”

