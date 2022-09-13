South African comedian Toll Azz Mo blew his own horn as he let fans know that he'll be coming back to the comedy scene

Toll Azz Mo reminded peeps that he is a big name in comedy and that he would be coming back stronger than ever

Fans of Toll Azz Mo's were impressed by his newfound determination after his initial hiatus from working

South African comedian Toll Azz Mo is gearing up to return to comedy after stepping back for some years. Toll Azz Mo is now ready to get Mzansi laughing after going through some changes.

Toll Azz Mo prepared for his comeback and opened up about how much comedy means to him and where he gets his inspiration. Image: Instagram/@tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Tol Azz Mo gave fans a detailed reflection of his career as a comedian. Toll Azz Mo told his supporters that he is back and more confident than ever in his abilities.

Toll Azz Mo brags about his accolades in comedy

According to TimesLIVE, Toll Azz Mo reflected on his childhood growing up with a polygamous father and being a naughty kid. The comedian says his life is the source material for his comedy, and he wants to make others feel better with his art. In an Instagram post, he said:

"I share my pain so that you can relate and laugh with me about good and bad times that we, as people, go through every day; that's the only way I know how to give you a good show. I perform the whole show in my mind first, then I aim to do it even better when I get on stage."

Toll Azz Mo also said that he will no longer be fake humble as he listed his achievements, especially the fact that he's an Emmy-nominated comedian. He wrote:

“I'm done with fake humble people we in this for one thing, so no need to hide or duck and dive around me. I couldn't care less, never forget that I am an Emmy nominated internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian, husband, father and Gobela, so put some respect on my name. I'm back!”

Fans were happy to hear that the comedian would be back on the stage after winning his legal battle against Lerato Moloi. Comedy enthusiasts welcomed him back with open arms as they expressed how much they looked forward to his return.

@tlhologelo commented:

"Standup comedy- The art, with an immediate feedback loop of your performance your audience will never fake humble laugh, 100% genuine stuff."

@saiboko commented:

"Man I will live to experience your God-given talent. Can real Tol Azz Mo comeback. We have been expecting you."

@ruckus_media commented:

"Good to see you back!"

@iambilliejean commented:

"Put some respect on his name! Yes, I love it!"

@missmthembu commented:

"Back like you never left and we are so glad."

"Completely ruined": Toll Azz Mo shares how false allegations changed whole life

Briefly News previously reported that Toll Azz Mo is being candid about how he was affected after winning his case against Lerato. One of Toll Azz's investigators, Antoinette Coetzer explained to the media how the comedian's life changed.

Toll Azz Mo was a local fave on South African TV who made people laugh. When Lerato Moloi accused Toll Azz Mo of sexual violence, his life changed forever.

According to News24, Toll Azz’s forensic polygraph investigator Antoinette Coetzer said that Toll Azz Mo was "completely destroyed" when he became a social outcast in his Sandton neighbourhood. The reality star and his wife, Mome Mahlangu, were forced to move and faced financial and mental health difficulties.

