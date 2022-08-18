Musa Khawula, a controversial entertainment blogger, took to Twitter to announce that Mongezi Mahlangu ha sbeen found not guilty of sexual assault charges

This comes after Lerato Moloi, a model with whom Mongezi worked with on a television series in 2014 made accusations against him

Netizens have flocked to Khawula's comments section to express their opinions after the verdict was announced via a statement

Toll Azz Mo, a comedian and musician, has been cleared of the sexual assault charges that have been pending since 2018.

Toll Azz Mo has been found not guilty of sexual assault charges dating back to 2018. Image: @tollassmogamer and @leratommoloi

Source: Instagram

The contentious claims first surfaced on Twitter in 2020. They were created by Lerato Moloi, a model who claimed Mo committed the heinous act while they were filming a television series in Paarl in March 2018. According to IOL, the assault dates back to 2014.

Taking to Twitter, controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the statement with his followers shortly after the verdict. Mo's legal representative Specialised Security Services stated in the statement that the comedian was found not guilty by a court of law. The magistrate concluded that Lerato was dishonest and egotistical after she falsely accused Mo. On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following statement:

Netizens share mixed reactions to the verdict

@Parisgeller_xo said:

"You know, often times than not, when it comes to law it doesn’t matter if you’re guilty or not. What matters is if you can prove it."

@BellzSeisa wrote:

"I'm glad Toll A$$ spoke out and told his truth. To falsely accuse someone of sexual assault should be a criminal offence worthy of jail time. Such girls should be punished"

@SithaleKgaogelo shared:

"Those who say "just because they couldn't prove it, doesn't mean she's lying" so what do you suggest should happen? "

@green_terro posted:

"Since he's a black SA man they are gonna say " just because he got acquitted doesn't mean he didn't do it" "The justice system failed" In other words they'll feel because he was accused it means he has to be found guilty, nothing else"

@ZaneleMnguni12 commented:

"The biggest question that I have in my is why she lied can she come out publicly and explain. Most importantly apologize to Mr. Mahlangu and family"

@m_samukelisiwe added:

"There should be a charge for women wrongfully accusing men of sexual assault"

