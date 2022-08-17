Advocate Malesela Teffo left South Africans annoyed with his recent claims that his disbarment would lead to unrest

The defence lawyer's controversies has gotten him into a sticky situation with the Legal Practice Council

South Africans who once praised the advocate for his skills in the courtroom have now turned their backs on him

PRETORIA - South Africans have mocked Advocate Malesela Teffo's claim that there will be "serious unrest" in the country if he is disbarred. The former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial cannot seem to keep away from controversy, and Mzansi has had enough of his antics.

Advocate Malesela Teffo's antics have South Africans annoyed. Image: Getty image & @KgosiKhongo

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) said there were numerous malpractice complaints against Advocate Teffo, and 75% of them related to his conduct, TimesLIVE reported. The advocate claims that his removal will result in a nationwide uproar.

Advocate Teffo added that he would set the "whole country on fire". The once-loved lawyer's fall from grace left South Africans annoyed, with many saying they had completely lost faith in him.

Briefly News compiled a list of top reactions to the lawyer:

Oratile Jeffrey Masia said:

"Truth to be told, Teffo Malesela is so unprofessional. He wants to be followed for egotistical reasons, acting out of expediency not principle and that might jeopardize the case."

Solly Matipwili posted:

"Social media will make you think that you're important when it's actually the opposite."

Genevieve Koopman wrote:

"Maybe this clowning around is a tactic to derail or delay the case."

Harry Harris stated:

"We used to like you until we saw kuthi. No man you are not alright somewhere now hai we don't care."

Vusi Lokothwayo commented:

"I said it the first time I saw this guy that something was wrong with him. All his fans that believed in his rubbish conspiracy theories have forsaken him after they actually realize that this guy is a nutcase."

Dumile Dunana Madliki posted:

"Lots of South Africans praised him before I am still waiting for the key state witness."

Mashudu Muvhali added:

"Social media is getting to his head."

Thabo Moletsane wrote:

"Two second of fame."

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Advocate Malesela Teffo, who was representing some of the men accused of murdering the late Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa recently argued that disbarring him would lead to unrest.

Teffo pulled a surprise move in court when he said he was removing himself from the case, leaving his clients destitute last month.

