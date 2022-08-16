Advocate Malesela Teffo, the former legal representative of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, is back with more startling claims

The Legal Practice Council is taking legal action to have Teffo struck off the roll of advocates for misconduct

Teffo claims that should that happen, unrest will ensue, but South Africans believe he is delusional

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo, who was representing some of the men accused of murdering the late Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa recently argued that disbarring him would lead to unrest.

Advocate Malesela Teffo has been ridiculed on social media for believing that South Africans would cause unrest if he is disbarred. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Teffo pulled a surprise move in court when he said he was removing himself from the case, leaving his clients destitute last month. The controversial lawyer later said he would return to the case after making damning allegations against Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has now approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have Teffo should be struck off the role of advocates for his misconduct during the trial, according to News24.

The organisation stated that there are about 22 allegations, including misleading the court, disrespectful behaviour in court and misappropriation of clients' funds, amongst others.

Teffo has denied all allegations against him and wrote in his heads of argument that the LPC never approached him to respond to the allegations before pursuing the court. Teffo added that his constitutional rights were being infringed upon and the LPC

According to IOL, legal expert Zola Majavu stated that Teffo might not be able to return to the Meyiwa murder trial and would need to first explain himself to Maumela before he is allowed to represent accused number one to four.

South Africans find Teffo's claims hilarious

Heading to social media, South Africans are convinced that Teffo has let fame get to his head. Many have even stated that they would not protest if he was disbarred.

Here are some comments:

@muimbi_princem said:

"Serious unrest? Hayibo Teffo, please dude. You know very they already stuck you off. Which is good."

@EPristo said:

"Delusions of grandeur must be one of the conditions…"

@Thulaganyo_G said:

"Malesela must just admit that he was ill-advised and was out of order and stop being tjatjarig. He must apologise and ask for a lenient sentence. Being struck off the roll is no child’s play."

@realNeoM said:

"Sheesh! Took a leaf straight out of Jacob Zuma’s play book. Who does this guy think he is?"

@Melanin_Mmaps said:

"Unrest because of Teffo we can’t be undermined like that."

@rc122x said:

"Well if that's not extortion or seen as a threat to the country then who knows, going on what was experienced the last time a person uttered those very words, shouldn't be taken lightly."

@Drlhuu said:

"Unrest by which country? Maybe the country in his own yard and not South Africa."

@tshivhelevhele said:

"He’s over-estimating his importance. Doesn’t he know that Twitter fame is an illusion? Twitter people are not to be trusted."

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Judge Maumela responds to Advocate Teffo's witchcraft claims, says he believes in Jesus

Briefly News previously reported that the presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has responded to Advocate Malesela Teffo's allegations that he practices witchcraft.

Teffo made the startling decision to remove himself from the case on allegations that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela used witchcraft to destabilise the defence for accused number one to four.

In a letter leaked on social media, Teffo alleged that he had been having constant nightmares since Mamumela brought a sangoma to court.

