The Minister of Finance Enoch Gondogwana is under scrutiny from the ANC Women's League for allegedly assaulting a woman

The Women's League now wants law enforcement officials to handle the matter as quickly as possible

South Africans are unimpressed with the ANC Women's League's call to action and say the organisation is hypocritical in its activism

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women's League wants swift action from law enforcement officials in dealing with the sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against Minister of Finance Encoh Godogwana.

The Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has been accused of sexually assaulting a massage therapist while on vacation at the Kruger National Park. Images: Dwayne Senior & Leanne Stander

On Monday, 15 August, Maropene Ramokgopa, the Women's League national coordinator, stated that the organisation has noted the damning allegations against the minister they want the police to deal with the matter effectively.

Ramokgopa also called on the African National Congress to also address the allegations through internal processes, adding that it is unacceptable that women in South Africa are constantly being subjected to gender-based violence and femicide, reports TimesLIVE.

“Our country has increasingly become an unsafe place for women. It is unacceptable that everyday there are reports of gender-based violence and femicide committed against women,", said Ramakgopa.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has also weighed in on the matter and the party also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire the minister.

Allegations against Godogwana were brought forward by an employee at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, where the minister was vacationing. The employee who was allegedly tasked with offering massages to guests in their rooms stated that she was assaulted by the minister during the session, according to News24.

The EFF also alleged that the massage therapist was offered money for her silence on what happened. Gondogwana denied the allegations and said he was in his hotel room with his wife when the alleged assault occurred.

@Ms_Phiri said:

"The same league that supported Zuma during his rape trial? The same league that wass silent about Khawe abusing his wife? The same league that sat silent about Thabang Setona. @ANCWL_hq is a league of hypocrites."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"The imbokoto is talking strong is high time to protect vulnerable women against do called powerful politicians,everyone poor,middle and rich needs to enjoy democracy and the constitutional rights equally, the pensioner must face the might of the law."

@KlevaBlac said:

"Factional crap. There is no usual 'he is innocent until proven guilty'; 'let us give the police space to do their work.'"

@reterblanche said:

"KWEZI!!!!!We will never forget your silence then & your treatment of her!"

@Timothy01845 said:

"What we know so far.. Is that arrogant politicians think they can do what they please.. Where there is smoke.. Surely there is fire."

Pearl Thusi heartbroken by rising domestic violence against women stats in South Africa

In other news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is concerned about the rise in the rate of women's abuse in the country. She has taken to Twitter to inform the public about the shocking statistics, given South Africa's horrible history of abuse.

She posted a picture with the following statistics:

"41 695 sexual assault cases were reported over the past year. Happy Women's Month in the sexual assault capital of the world."

