Minister of Police Bheki Cele has been criticised by the Democratic Alliance for a recent distasteful comment

The party now wants President Cyril Ramapphosa to fire Cele for saying one of the Krugersdorp rape victims was "lucky"

South Africans are equally upset with the Police Minister and have highlighted that rape is not something that can be spoken about lightheartedly

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance is gunning for the Minister of Police Bheki Cele's job. The political organisation believes that Cele should be fired for a few choice words he had following the brutal sexual assault of eight women in Krugersdorp late last month.

The DA says Minster of Police Bheki Cele should be fired for his comment about a rape victim. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The party has now approached parliament over Cele's comment about one of the victims who was raped by one perpetrator and said she was "lucky" because she was not raped by multiple people like the other victims.

Speaking on the incident, Cele gave gruesome details about the horrific rapes of the eight women and even highlighted that one of the victims was assaulted by 10 different men.

Here's a clip from eNCA:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cele was slammed by the opposition for not apologising for making that comment and also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reprimand the Police Minister, according to TimesLIVE.

The DA stated that Cele's comment was dangerous and perpetuated a culture of blaming rape victims for the ordeal that they go through.

“The DA believes it is so antithetical to his oath, as an MP, so egregious a pronouncement as minister and so damaging a sentiment for society, that it warrants a parliamentary investigation by the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests," read the DA's statement.

The political organisation added that Ramaphosa should also consider firing Cele, which will reduce the South African Police Service that has been failing the people.

South Africans outraged by Cele's comments

@Mhikomt said:

"Utter rubbish we get to hear from the so called leaders of our nation. Bheki Cele must just go to the nearest hell!"

@lanicoetzee_19 said:

"It’s like he is talking about a bumper bashing. This is an horrific crime that has traumatized every victim and will affect them and their loved ones for a very long time. Why is he not furiously screaming about it? Not political enough for him? "

@diversiterri said:

"Outrageous comment, luck is nothing to do with rape."

@OzalwauMaMnguni said:

"Matters of rape are very sensitive and they must be handled with utmost care. This is why I don't like engaging in discussions relating to rape. Even this very statement I've just made, may be wrong. It's a highly sensitive ground to tread on.."

Police Minister Bheki Cele heads back to Krugersdorp, police arrest Oover 40 illegal miners

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele has returned to Krugersdorp after eight women were gang raped by a group of illegal miners in West Village last week.

Cele returned to the area accompanied by police officers, tactical response teams, a K-9 unit, the Hawks, and private security guards to locate the illegal miners.

Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, took to social media to announce that more than 40 people have been arrested so far as a result of the raid. She explained that police are specifically focussing on zama zamas.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News