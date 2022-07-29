Advocate Malesela Teffo plans to return to the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on the condition that his list of demands is met

The defense lawyer listed several outlandish requests for his return to the trial in a letter submitted to Prosecutor George Baloyi

Along with the list of demands, Advocate Teffo claimed that a sangoma linked to presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was after him

PRETORIA - The former defense lawyer representing four of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa has decided to lend his expertise in the trial again, following his withdrawal earlier this month. However, Advocate Malesela Teffo has a list of conditions for his return.

The advocate lists several strange requests in a letter submitted to Prosecutor George Baloyi. Advocate Teffo wants Police Minister Bheki Cele fired and investigated for abuse of his position. According to TimesLIVE, he wants the head of the National Prosecuting Authority Shamila Batohi to have a senior officials prosecute singer Kelly Khumalo for her involvement in the Meyiwa murder.

Advocate Teffo called for a separate trial for accused number five. He also asked for the appointment of Judge Bert Bam or a retired judge in the matter. The advocate wants the charges filed against him that led to his televised arrest to be withdrawn. defense

Along with the list of demands, the defence lawyer claimed that a sangoma was on a “mission” to see his downfall in court. He alleged that the sangoma was linked to Presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. SABC News reported that the matter was postponed to Tuesday, 2 August, after the advocate’s withdrawal to allow for his clients to find legal counsel.

South Africans are unimpressed with the lawyer’s tactics:

@KgosiKhongo said:

"I must admit, I like Adv Teffo, but I don’t think I can hire him as my lawyer. As for Judge Maumela accusation of being a witch, I’m speechless. But if the judge is indeed moloi, perhaps that justifies Adv Teffo’s bizarre character."

@VeraWabantu wrote:

“Judge Maumela can’t honestly allow this fool to come back, Adv Teffo is clearly unstable, first it was the office of the president plotting to arrest him, now the judge is bewitching him, this idiot must rest.”

@Hlumisamdiza added:

“I doubt Judge Maumela will allow Adv Teffo to return #SenzoMeyiwatrial. Teffo has made this case about him.”

