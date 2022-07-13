Advocate Malesela Teffo has withdrawn from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial due to alleged harassment

The lawyer believes that his arrest in the courtroom earlier this year was planned in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office

Teffo said that he deserves respect but he's being harassed by the police, the NPA and the judge overseeing the case

PRETORIA - The lawyer defending four of the five men accused of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa’s murder has withdrawn from the trial. Advocate Malesela Teffo cited harassment and a “plan” to have him removed from the case as reasons for his exit.

Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws from Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

He told the High Court in Pretoria that his televised arrest in the courtroom was planned in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office. According to TimesLIVE, Teffo was arrested on charges of common assault a short while after court adjourned on Thursday, 28 April.

The lawyer told the court that he's apparently known as a “problematic” advocate and maintains that his clients are innocent. However, Teffo says that he deserves respect but was subjected to harassment from the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

He added that he is now a "criminal" because of the state and therefore can't represent people charged with serious crimes simultaneously, EWN reported.

Teffo said he had consulted his clients before deciding to withdraw. However, some are confused about his departure. The trial will resume on Tuesday, 2 August to allow time for the accused to find alternative legal representation.

South Africans are outraged by Advocate Malesela Teffo’s withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial:

@Bennetfor said:

“I was supporting Teffo until this lie. Senzos’s case is not even political. Yes, they might be people who entered the space, but it can’t be up to the level of the presidency.”

@LegodiBenedict wrote:

“This guy is playing a political game, he must be careful he is now part of RET officially.”

@NgoveniSbu commented:

“Are we just going to ignore the fact that he said the office of the president is interfering in legal matters?”

@ted_pops added:

“This guy’s antics have been funny up to now. The sad part is that his clients are going to be found guilty and go to jail for a murder (which they probably never committed) because of Teffo and his antics and that won’t be funny.”

