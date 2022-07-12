Kelly Khumalo has taken to Instagram to share her latest prophecy, which includes world issues such as the Ukraine war, food prices, the justice system, and more

The reality star has always been open about her spiritual gift, and this isn't the first time she has shared such prophecies on social media

The latest on how powerful that spiritual gift was reflected in her response to Senzo Meyiwa's mother, who allegedly went to a witch doctor to deal with her

Kelly Khumalo took to Instagram to share that there was something prophetic that God wanted to share with the general public, not just South Africans.

The media personality revealed on Instagram that she was spoken to for two hours by a spirit that revealed things the world needs to change.

“This is not just about SA but the whole world. False political leaders will go down, pharmaceutical companies who are making money out of making God's people sick will go down, questionable justice systems will go down, false prophets, witch doctors and priests will go down, unfaithful husbands and wives will go down, ungodly parents and children will go down, false monarchy will go down, anything and everything that is ungodly will perish."

Kelly Khumalo has shared the following on Instagram:

Khumalo went on to say that there should be people who step down before they are wiped out by the spirit.

These are not the first spiritual world claims made by the reality star. According to TshisaLIVE, Kelly once shared an Instagram post in 2020 claiming she was summoned by a spirit to remind people to begin praying for the difficulties they were experiencing at the time.

“One voice that was loud to me, was to ask people, plead with people, to pray and tell God exactly what we want from this situation, because he is the only person who can put an end to this,” said the reality TV star.

Kelly Khumalo is "spiritually untouchable"

According to TshisaLIVE, the reality star revealed in her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo that Senzo Meyiwa's mother allegedly went to a witch doctor to deal with her.

Khumalo responded while speaking with her friend Wanda Baloyi, saying:

“I’m child of the gods hey, if you try to do away with me, it comes back to you ...”

The reality star went on to say that no weapon formed against her will prosper instead it will go back to where it came from.

