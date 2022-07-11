A young graduate by the name of Nomfundo Mlotshwa has stage three colorectal cancer and is fighting for her life

LinkedIn page Women Power Africa took time to share Nomfundo’s story and how they have started a funding page for her treatment

People poured their support into the comment section, wishing the young woman a speedy recovery and a fruitful life

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Battling stage three cancer is a fight that no one wants to battle in their lifetime. A young graduate is trying her best to beat the silent killer but treatment is crushing her emotionally, physically and financially.

A young woman is battling stage 3 cancer and needs help with funding her treatment. Image: LinkedIn / Women Power Africa

Source: UGC

Even with advanced technology and extensive research, there is no clear cure for cancer. Nomfundo Mlotshwa has stage three colorectal cancer, and found this out back in 2021 just after she graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science from Jiangsu University in China.

LinkedIn page Women Power Africa took time to share Nomfundo’s story, explaining how the young graduate has undergone a number of treatments that have slowed down the growth of the tumor, however, it is costly.

“Since her diagnosis she has been very brave and undergoing some treatment to help slow down the growth of the tumour whilst the family worked together to come up with the much-needed funds for her surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Knowing the capabilities of the strong woman, they started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for her treatment. The goal is to get Nomfundo to a point where she is able to use the qualification she did the most to get, and accomplish all her dreams.

People shower the fighter with prayers and support

There are no words that can describe what her or her family are going through. People took to the comment section with positive energy, wishing Nomfundo a speedy recover.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Maxo Saint Louis said:

“I'll keeping you in praying God can do everything for you just believe in Him!!!”

Naomi Daniels said:

“Praying all your needs are supplied; Believe!”

Tshabo Monethi said:

“Speedy recovery and keep on smiling."

Mzansi man heartily celebrates victory over cancer with great pics

In related news, Briefly News reported that surviving cancer is definitely something worth celebrating. A young South African man with the Twitter handle, @CarteroCartier recently headed to Twitter where he celebrated his victory over the deadly illness.

The young man's heartwarming post included two selfies in which he looks very enthusiastic and very optimistic about where his life can take him now that he has overcome his struggle with cancer.

"HI, MY NAME IS CARTER AND I WON A FIGHT AGAINST CANCER," he captioned the heartwarming Twitter post.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News