A confident woman took to social media to shared that she just received graduation pictures where she accepted her honours degree

LinkedIn user Yanga Tenza got her BCom Hons degree in Industrial Organisational Psychology degree from UJ

People showered her with kind messages of congratulations and well wishes for the future of her career

Women are rising, and there is no stopping them. A well-educated woman took to social media to show off her honours degree and oozed confidence. People love to see a black beauty levelling up.

Times are changing, and women are revolutionising the way forward by breaking gender barriers that held females back for centuries. This babe is just one of the many impressive women paving the way.

LinkedIn user Yanga Tenza, a Human Resources Intern at RSM ZA, took to her profile to celebrate her recent honours graduation from the University of Johannesburg. Looking fire, Yanga accepted her BCom Hons degree in Industrial Organisational Psychology certificate with pride.

“These only arrived just recently. I collected my second belt in April. Definitely wasn’t the easiest but we made it through. And here’s to collecting more.”

LinkedIn user Yanga Tenza recently graduated with an honours degree from UJ. Image: LinkedIn / Yanga Tenza

Source: UGC

Social media peeps shower her with praise:

Success Pfunzo Mashamba said:

“Congratulations, you looked so good.”

Malose Thapelo said:

“Warmest congratulations on your achievement! Wishing you even more success in the future.”

Itumeleng M. said:

“Well done and congratulations Yanga♥️”

