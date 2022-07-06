An educated and beautiful young Mzansi woman took to social media in search of employment and it left many feeling mixed emotions

Twitter user @miranda_sibisi is a university graduate who is desperately searching for a job and even willing to relocate

Seeing so many unemployed graduates looking for work has the people of Mzansi truly concerned at the state of our country

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Gone are the days where a tertiary education ensured you employment. A beautiful and educated young woman decided to take to social media to find employment as she knows how tough it is out there.

Twitter user @miranda_sibisi is an unemployed graduate who is desperately looking for employment as she has not been so lucky as to find work. Image: Twitter / @miranda_sibisi

Source: Twitter

The state of South Africa has many fearing what the future holds. Highly skilled and qualified people are on the streets and some do not even know what the point of studying is anymore.

Twitter user @miranda_sibisi is an unemployed graduated desperately seeking employment. She decided to take to social media with a brief CV in hopes of finding a job.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Stats SA, there are roughly 22.4% unemployed graduates aged 25-34 years in Q1: 2022. This was a 6% increase from close of 2021. Numbers are continuing to climb at an alarming rate.

The people of Mzansi asses the sad reality of unemployed graduates

Seeing the young woman’s post left many shocked at the reality of the state of our beautiful country. Unemployment is a pressing issue that needs more attention than it is currently receiving. People reached out to the lady in the comment section, offering advice and support.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@MahlatseMalule6 said:

“Is a very painful thing to see our fellow brothers and sisters marketing themselves for jobs this picture touches me to the core that are we gonna live like this for the rest of our life's!!”

@Sphamandlatheon said:

“ I feel your pain my sister. Your time is coming, don’t lose hope. I just signed for a permanent job yesterday after 4years of sending CVs.But ke I was on contractors, where I would sign 3months, renew, another months renew.Makukhanye nakuwe.”

@WaKadette said:

“Is South Africa like Zimbabwe now?... we invite you here with both hands.”

@w_mtee said:

Unemployed Mzansi graduate opens internet café with only r600, inspires people with his hustle and drive

In related news, Briefly News reported that Godfrey Mabena, an unemployed Mzansi graduate who started an internet café with his last R600. His inspiring story gave many the strength to stand up and go out there and make it happen.

Unemployment is a rife crisis in South Africa that has many concerned. Not even having a university qualification ensures you a place in the working world these days.

Godfrey went for many interviews but was unfortunately not lucky enough to secure a job despite his qualification. So, he used the money that he had to start up a small and informal internet café. He has since upgraded his business and is grateful to be generating a steady income.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News